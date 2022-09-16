Local

Yarmouth

Wife of Fallen Yarmouth Sgt. Gannon Given New Bike After Losing Hers

Dara Gannon lost her bike after it fell off the back of her vehicle earlier this month, while on her way to train for the Police Unity Tour

By Matt Fortin

Yarmouth Police Department Facebook

After the wife of a fallen Yarmouth, Massachusetts police officer lost her bike while driving to train for the Police Unity Tour, an organization has stepped up and replaced it.

Dara Gannon, wife of fallen Yarmouth Sgt. Sean Gannon, was on her way to train for the ride in honor of her late husband earlier this month, when her custom bike fell off her vehicle on Route 25, according to the Yarmouth Police Department. The bike had "Gannon" stickers all over it, and is very special to Dara.

While the bike hasn't been found, an organization has replaced it for her, which Dara is "extremely grateful" for, Yarmouth PD said online. Police are still looking into if they can find the bike.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Dara rides in the three-day Police Unity Tour, which starts in Massachusetts and ends in Washington D.C., during the National Law Enforcement Memorial Week. Riders from around the country participate to honor fallen officers who have been killed in the line of duty.

More on Sgt. Sean Gannon

Thomas Latanowich Aug 2, 2021

Jury Selection Begins for Man Accused of Murdering Yarmouth Police Sergeant

Yarmouth Aug 20, 2021

Man Found Guilty of Murdering Yarmouth Police Sargeant

This article tagged under:

YarmouthSean GannonYarmouth PoliceDara GannonPolice Unity Ride
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us