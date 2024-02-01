Wife stabbed NH lawyer to death in self-defense, prosecutors find

The deadly stabbing of a New Hampshire lawyer and political activist by his wife at their Durham home this August was justified, as she did it in self-defense, prosecutors said Thursday.

Few details about the Aug. 26 death of Alexander Talcott had been publicly available before the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office announced the completion of their investigation. The woman won't face any charges in her husband's killing, in which she was also injured, officials said Thursday.

The woman had been exploring a separation from her husband, who had been acting erratically toward her, including texting about a desire to kill himself, and was experiencing financial trouble, investigators said in their report. Talcott attacked her early in the morning of Aug. 26, saying he wouldn't let her leave with their three kids, but she was able to wrest the knife from her husband and stab him in the neck.

After a lull in the altercation, Talcott attacked her again, but she was again able to take the knife from her husband and stabbed him in the neck a second time.

The man was stabbed three times in the head and neck, and was found to have died from a stab wound to the neck, an autopsy found.

This is a developing news story that will be updated. NBC News does not typically name victims of domestic violence unless they have publicly addressed the abuse.