Mass. man accused of threatening kids, cops in social media tirades

Funwayo Mbilini Nyawo's threats often invoked terrorist organizations ISIS and Al Qaeda, urging ISIS in November to "Attack Boston again," federal prosecutors said

By Asher Klein

A man has been arrested for allegedly making a slew of threats on social media against police, children and others, federal officials in Massachusetts said Friday.

Funwayo Mbilini Nyawo, of Wilbraham, Massachusetts, was arrested Thursday in Florida on a count of interstate transmission of threatening communications, which he's set to face in federal court in Springfield, Massachusetts, at a later date.

Nyawo is accused of posting threats on X and Google between July and November about an elementary school, Wilbraham's police and fire departments, the children of Wilbraham and Boston and others, according to prosecutors. One post on X, formerly Twitter, allegedly read, "wilbraham and boston: time for your children to die."

His threats often invoked terrorist organizations ISIS and Al Qaeda, urging ISIS in November to "Attack Boston again" (it's unclear what initial ISIS attack on Boston he was referring to) and to kill Miami police officers' children, prosecutors said.

It wasn't immediately clear if Nyawo, who faces up to five years in prison, had an attorney who could speak to the charge.

