Wild Video Shows Chair Fly Out of Truck and Strike Police Cruiser in Vermont

The pickup truck driver -- Jamie Semprebon, 45, of Barre, Vermont -- was ticketed for an unsecured load, according to Vermont State Police traffic safety

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A wild incident involving a flying chair and a state police cruiser was caught on camera Thursday on Interstate 89 in South Burlington, Vermont.

According to Vermont State Police, Trooper Dylan LaMere was driving in his marked police cruiser around 12:35 p.m. Thursday while patrolling I-89.

A Chevy Silverado traveling in front of LaMere's Ford Explorer had an unsecured lawn chair in the bed of the truck that happened to come loose as the pickup truck driver was switching lanes.

Video shows the chair fly through the air and come smashing down on the driver side windshield of the trooper's SUV, damaging the hood, roof and windshield.

Fortunately no one was injured as a result of the collision, police said.

The driver of the Silverado -- identified as Jamie Semprebon, 45, of Barre, Vermont -- was ticketed for an unsecured load, according to Vermont State Police traffic safety.

The unusual incident was caught on camera by a dashboard camera in the trooper's vehicle. Police are using it as an opportunity to remind drivers that vehicle loads must be properly secured at all times.

