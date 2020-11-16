Will He Stay or Will He Go? Hayward's Player Option Deadline Looms

Report: Hayward still undecided as player option deadline looms originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics -- and several other NBA teams -- are waiting on Gordon Hayward.

The Celtics forward has until Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET to decide whether to exercise his $34.2 million player option for the 2020-21 season or opt out and test free agency.

According to the Boston Herald's Mark Murphy, Hayward has yet to make up his mind.

Gordon Hayward has not decided on his $34.1 M option yet, and has until 5 p.m. tomorrow to exercise it. The Celtics have myriad options of their own to still consider. League source: "All I can say is that a lot of people want him." — Mark Murphy (@Murf56) November 16, 2020

Murphy added there's plenty of interest in the 30-year-old forward, which corroborates reports that the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks both have considered trading for him.

There are also reports that Hayward wants out of Boston, perhaps to seek a fresh start after being relegated to the Celtics' fourth option behind Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kemba Walker.

Hayward's Celtics tenure has been marked by injuries and inconsistency, but he still put together a solid 2019-20 campaign, averaging 17.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists over 52 regular-season games.

Celtics Talk Podcast: NBA Draft Preview: Favorite targets or will the Celtics trade all their picks? | Listen & subscribe | Watch on YouTube

While Hayward may not fetch more than $34.2 million per year on the open market, he still could opt into the final year of his contract before being traded to another club.

The Celtics reportedly are considering several trade options prior to the 2020 NBA Draft on Wednesday night, and they'll know one way or another whether they'll have Hayward as a trade chip entering the draft.