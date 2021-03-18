Will Mass. Move Its Tax Deadline Now That the IRS Has?

The IRS has postponed the tax filing deadline. But that only applies to federal payments, which begs the question, will Massachusetts move the deadline for state taxes as well?

The federal agency announced Wednesday that it would move the deadline from April 15 to May 17 in order to give taxpayers more time to file tax returns and settle bills.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Prior to that announcement, NBC10 Boston asked whether the Massachusetts Department of Revenue has any plans to do the same, or whether the department is considering such a move.

"DOR will carefully review any changes to the federal filing date, should they be made," a spokesperson said.

This time last year, Gov. Charlie Baker extended the 2019 state individual income tax filing deadline to remain consistent with the federal government. The deadline was moved from an April 15 to July 15.

Legislation must be filed to finance the extension.