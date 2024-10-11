Did you see it? The northern lights? Wow, just wow!

In case you missed it, the northern lights put on a dazzling show across New England Thursday night, with hints of green and pink lighting up the nighttime sky, even here in Greater Boston.

Much of this activity was due to a very high level of geomagnetic activity that originated from a coronal mass ejection from the sun. That’s when there’s an eruption of solar material and magnetic fields that eventually make their way toward Earth.

Last night’s event didn’t disappoint as many NBC 10 Boston viewers sent us pictures of the aurora through the evening.

Photos: Northern lights over New England

Aurora borealis forecast for Friday

Unfortunately, the space weather forecast for Friday night is not as high as Thursday night. Still, give it a shot. The forecast has the Kp Index in the moderate range for aurora activity. You might have to dodge a few more clouds, though, Friday night if you and your family venture out to see the lights.

Weekend weather forecast

Otherwise, as we move through the day on this Friday, expect mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will be a bit milder, reaching the mid 60s this afternoon. Friday night, lows will drop into the mid 50s.

On Saturday, highs will climb into the upper 60s. A few spots might hit the low 70s. We’ll see mostly sunny skies.

A few changes arrive Sunday as a frontal system pushes toward our area. We’re expecting cloudy skies and scattered showers, especially by afternoon into the evening. With that in mind, our high temperatures will only reach the upper 50s on Sunday.

Scattered rain will continue overnight into early Monday afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 60s Monday, then will fall into the mid 50s by Tuesday.