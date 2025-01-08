Williams College student dies after ski accident at Jiminy Peak

A Williams College student died Tuesday after a ski accident at Jiminy Peak in Hancock, Massachusetts, a day earlier, according to authorities.

The Berkshire County District Attorney's Office said someone called 911 shortly after 2:30 p.m. Monday and told dispatch that a skier had gone over an embankment on the left side of Cutter Trail while descending the mountain.

Ski patrol worked to help 19-year-old Alex Kemp, of New Jersey, who was found suffering from significant head trauma.

Northern Berkshire EMS arrived soon afterward and attempted life-saving measures, the district attorney's office said. Kemp was taken to Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield and later transferred to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, where he died Tuesday.

The district attorney's office said Kemp was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. They said there was no sign of any impairment.

Kemp was a first-year student at Williams College in Williamstown. The college president, Maud Mandel, released a statement to WWLP:

"With deep sadness, I write to tell you that first-year student Alex Kemp died yesterday, after a skiing accident on Monday," she said. "I know you will join me in thinking about Alex’s family; his friends, teammates and coaches on the track and cross country teams; his entrymates and JAs; and all the many people who care about him. I am also holding room in my heart for the first responders and medical professionals who treated him after the accident."

A representative for Jiminy Peak shared this statement: "We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss, and our entire Jiminy Peak family sends our thoughts and sympathies to his family during this very difficult time."