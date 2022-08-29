Coyotes in Mass. Town Prompt Police Call to Action

Coyotes have been cropping up in Wilmington, Massachusetts, police said Monday, urging residents to do what they can to keep the coyotes from eating human food.

Local animal control officers have been receiving and responding to complaints of coyotes in the area, Wilmington police said in a Facebook post. They noted that coyotes being in town isn't a concern in and of itself, but added that residents can help keep it that way.

"Help keep coyotes wild by scaring or threatening coyotes in your yard with loud noises, bright lights, or water sprayed from a hose," Wilmington police said in the post. "Coyotes that have become dependent on human-associated food can become habituated and exhibit bold behavior toward people."

Images shared with NBC10 Boston show an emaciated animal crossing a street.

Coyote attacks in pets have spanned several towns in Massachusetts, and now police want pet owners to take special precautions.

At least three dogs were killed in coyote attacks elsewhere in Massachusetts last week, including in Sudbury and Concord.

"We've been having reports of coyotes around," said Concord Police Lt. Kevin Monahan. "You hear them in the area all the time."