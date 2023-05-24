Win or Lose, You May Soon Spot a Celtics Cow Around Boston – Here's What It's About

The Celtics' series against the Miami Heat has Boston on edge, but however things turn out the C's have a long history of inspiring love from their fans.

Here's an example.

Artists Elson and Wilson Fortes, who work out of Dorchester and own CrazyGoodz, decided to use the team as an inspiration to give back to the community. The brothers were one of 60 artists enlisted to decorate a cow statue for a "CowParade" fundraiser benefiting the Jimmy Fund.

Their cow, named Lucky, is covered with newspaper clips of Celtics coverage dating back to the 1980s, and wears a custom-made jersey all his own.

"We decided to do the Celtics because we live in Boston, we from Boston, so we wanted to have something that would bring the whole history about Boston especially when it comes to Celtics," explained Wilson.

"You can see the progress of a franchise, the history behind it, and you can see what makes the Celtics great," Elson added.

The brothers said win or lose, they'll still believe in the team, a team they decided to honor as they give their time to give back to the greater community.

Lucky and his herd will be sold off as part of the fundraiser. You can learn more about the "CowParade" and how it benefits the Jimmy Fund and the work Dana Farber does here.

You can learn more about the Fortes brothers and CrazyGoodz here.