Local
Massachusetts

Wind Causes Problems in Greater Boston

By Eli Rosenberg

By Eli Rosenberg

NBC10 Boston

The howling wind brought multiple close calls Thursday in Boston and beyond.

A construction accident in Medford, Massachusetts, was caused by the wind. Fire officials say a piece of steel was blown off a building under construction, hitting an inspector.

Firefighters had to use a cherry-picker to lower the worker down.

Local

Lyme disease 4 hours ago

Maine Had Record Number of Lyme Disease Cases in 2019

new england weather 4 hours ago

The SnowCap: Who Gets Half a Foot of Snow This Weekend?

In Marion, a large tree fell on a house. There were no injuries, but the damage was significant.

There was a similar scene in Duxbury, where trees fell on several wires, causing a road to close.

Construction debris that blew off a construction project in Boston's Back Bay smashed the back window of a car with a babysitter and a young child inside.

And in the city's Dorchester neighborhood, Favio Mozer walked up to her car to find a large tree limb on it.

"I feel a little nervous now, and I feel a miracle. I am happy now," she said.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsBostonMEDFORDwind
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us