Some wind Friday but beautiful semi-summer weather this weekend

This spat of semi-summer weather will likely be the last of the season.

It’s nearly impossible (at least for now) to put together a string of 70+ days this late in the season. The main reason is the lower sun angle and the shortened day length, but also the long nights make it harder for us to recover from cool mornings.

In any event, we’re still a day away from the start of the REALLY mild temperatures.

Friday features a light sea breeze that will keep coastal communities in the upper 50s to near 60. Elsewhere, the low and mid-60s are in play with plentiful sun.

Saturday may still feature a feeble sea breeze, but there are signs that we should still be able to climb near 70. Away from the coast, the low 70s are in play. We’ll start milder each morning too, giving us a fighting chance.

A storm offshore combines with high astronomical tides from our full, super, Hunter’s Moon to give us minor coastal flooding into the weekend. This should primarily be in the “normally” flood-prone areas like Morrisey Boulevard and the Harborwalk on Long Wharf in Boston.

The next chance for any showers appears to be on Thursday as a front sweeps through. Even then, this is likely NOT a lot of rain.

Our drought is likely to deepen and expand across the region.

Enjoy the weekend and the Head of the Charles Regatta!