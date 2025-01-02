Wind gusts could top 50 mph Thursday; isolated power outages possible

There's plenty of cold waiting to pour into New England in the coming days, but first, we need the wind to bring it in.

As if on cue, the gusts have taken hold. With such strong winds in the middle of the atmosphere, we have a chance to top out near 50-55 mph in spots Thursday afternoon.

At these speeds, we could see some light damage or isolated power outages.

Thursday will feature the highest winds, but Friday will still see occasional gusts to 40 mph…as the temperatures continue to sink.

This means the wind chill will eventually become a factor. By Saturday, we'll likely have wind chills holding in the teens for much of the day.

A cold forecast means thickening ice on the area ponds, lakes, rivers, and streams. Be VERY careful venturing out on the any ice that forms in the coming days. Much of it will remain unsafe during this cold spell.

No natural ice is ever 100% safe, but generally speaking, ice will be safe for walking at 4" and group skating at 5".

Thanks to the consuming cold, storms are steered away from New England throughout next week. Right now, the ten-day forecast is precipitation-free! Haven't seen that in quite a while.