Weather

Wind gusts could top 50 mph Thursday; isolated power outages possible

Thursday will feature the highest winds, but Friday will still see occasional gusts to 40 mph as the temperatures continue to sink.

By Pete Bouchard

NBC Universal, Inc.

There's plenty of cold waiting to pour into New England in the coming days, but first, we need the wind to bring it in.

As if on cue, the gusts have taken hold. With such strong winds in the middle of the atmosphere, we have a chance to top out near 50-55 mph in spots Thursday afternoon.

At these speeds, we could see some light damage or isolated power outages.

Thursday will feature the highest winds, but Friday will still see occasional gusts to 40 mph…as the temperatures continue to sink.

This means the wind chill will eventually become a factor. By Saturday, we'll likely have wind chills holding in the teens for much of the day.

Local

Terrorism 12 hours ago

Lynn city councilor shares firsthand experience of New Orleans in mourning

Real Estate 12 hours ago

These Connecticut cities are among the top 10 housing markets in 2024

A cold forecast means thickening ice on the area ponds, lakes, rivers, and streams. Be VERY careful venturing out on the any ice that forms in the coming days. Much of it will remain unsafe during this cold spell.

No natural ice is ever 100% safe, but generally speaking, ice will be safe for walking at 4" and group skating at 5".

Thanks to the consuming cold, storms are steered away from New England throughout next week. Right now, the ten-day forecast is precipitation-free! Haven't seen that in quite a while.

This article tagged under:

Weather
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us