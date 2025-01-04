Weather

Wind gusts up to 35 mph on cold Saturday

Much of the day will feel like temperatures are in the teens

By Sydney Welch

A stretch of windy days continues this weekend.

Wind gusts increase from around 15 mph to 25-35 mph by late morning and early afternoon. This will keep much of the day feeling like the upper teens, even as temperatures rise in the afternoon.

Expect a mix of sunshine and scattered clouds, especially inland. Saturday night will remain cold and blustery, with lows in the upper teens to mid-20s.

From Sunday through the end of next week, cold and mainly dry conditions continue, with high temperatures in the upper 20s to low-30s and lows in the teens to low 20s, particularly colder across the interior and Merrimack Valley.

Skies will be mostly sunny, except Monday when winds ease, and clouds build. A system will slide south of New England with a slight potential of light snow to the Coast, Cape, and Islands, depending on the path.

The rest of the week will feature lots of sunshine, and continued chilly temperatures with gusty wind returning Tuesday.

Weather
