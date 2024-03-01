Massachusetts

Wind rips off part of Gardner Fire Department's roof

A large piece of standing seam metal roof was blown off of a fire station in Gardner, Massachusetts

NBC Universal, Inc.

Security footage captured part of a Massachusetts fire station's roof being blown off early Thursday morning as heavy winds whipped.

The Gardner Fire Department shared video Thursday showing a piece of standing seam metal roof flying out of place and crumbling.

The incident caused major damage, the fire department said, explaining that a wind gust of about 60 mph was detected.

"Temporary repairs are currently being made," the department wrote.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us