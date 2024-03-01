Wind rips off part of Gardner Fire Department's roof

Security footage captured part of a Massachusetts fire station's roof being blown off early Thursday morning as heavy winds whipped.
The Gardner Fire Department shared video Thursday showing a piece of standing seam metal roof flying out of place and crumbling.
The incident caused major damage, the fire department said, explaining that a wind gust of about 60 mph was detected.
"Temporary repairs are currently being made," the department wrote.
