Winds Could Cause Trouble For Boaters in New England

An area of high pressure across the Canadian Maritimes will continue our dry stretch across the region.

A strengthening southerly wind will deliver some chop to the waters along our coastline and on our lakes for boaters to be aware of, otherwise the breeze will bring an invigorating mix with the seasonable weather conditions.

High temperatures today crest into the mid to upper 70s north, upper 70s to 80 degrees across the south. Tuesday features increasing warmth and humidity as a high pressure system from the western Atlantic Ocean builds into the region.

Clouds from a disturbance passing overhead will decrease throughout the day. Highs will warm into the upper 70s to near 80 north, low 80s south. During the first half of this week, a large ridge of high pressure currently setup over the western coast of North America will aid in record-setting heat across the southwest while an impressive cold air mass brings early cold and snowfall along the Rocky Mountains. We will feel some minimal impacts from this weather pattern as warmth slowly builds across the region later this week.

Back in the northeast, another warm day is forecasted on Wednesday, despite increasing clouds throughout the day. Increased humidity will make it feel a bit more uncomfortable along the south coast.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop during the day and into the evening. A cold front sweeps through New England on Thursday, ushering cooler and drier weather into the region for the rest of the week. Temperatures will reach into the upper 70s to low 80s before the cold front. Cool and comfortable weather will follow next weekend on our exclusive First Alert 10-Day Forecast with sunshine and temperatures in the 70s.