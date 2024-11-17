Winds slow down as temperatures warm up on Sunday

Sunday will bring sunny skies and dry conditions as high pressure dominates southern New England. Winds will be lighter compared to Saturday with temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 50s and low 60s.

However, it will be dry as a bone, relative humidity hovering around 20%, maintaining elevated fire danger despite the lighter winds. By late evening into the overnight hours, clouds will increase as a cold front approaches, but rain chances remain low.

On Monday wind increases wind gusts over 20 mph paired with a mild afternoon, highs ranging from the upper 50s to low 60s. The air ahead of the front will be unseasonably warm for mid-November.

Behind the front, slightly cooler air filters in with sunny skies Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will reach the mid-50s during the day, with overnight lows dipping to the upper 30s and low 40s.

Our next solid chance of rain comes in Thursday lingering into Friday. At this time, rain chances could amount to a much-needed soaking rain across New England with lower rain totals verging on 0.5" of rain and higher totals close to 2". While this will not cure the drought, it could definitely help if this system stays on trend with potentially some of the highest rain totals of the season so far.