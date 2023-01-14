Winning Mega Millions Ticket was Sold in Lebanon, Maine

The winning ticket for a $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot was sold in Lebanon, Maine, according to News Center Maine.

The ticket sold in Lebanon matched all six numbers in Friday night's drawing.

The winning ticket was sold at Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon Maine. The store will receive a $50,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

The winning numbers were 61, 30, 45, 46, and 43, with a Megaball of 14.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Congratulations to the Maine State Lottery, which has just won its first-ever Mega Millions jackpot," Pat McDonald, Ohio lottery director and lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium, said in a statement early Saturday.

The jackpot was the second largest in Mega Millions history and the fourth time the game has had a billion-dollar win. The largest Mega Millions jackpot in October 2018 was $1.53 billion claimed by a single ticket holder in South Carolina.

To claim the full $1.35 billion, the winner would need to take the money in an annuity with annual payments over 29 years. Most jackpot recipients prefer the reduced but quicker cash option, which for Friday night’s drawing was an estimated $724.6 million.

The Mega Millions site says the next grand prize will be for $20 million and the cash option will be $10.7 million, indicating there was a winner of the estimated $1.35 billion prize.

Until Friday night, there had been 25 straight drawings without a jackpot winner.