The snow has wrapped up as our storm moves away this afternoon. Some flurries and clouds linger late today, but no new snow accumulation is in the forecast. That means dramatic improvement this evening as you head to any Super Bowl parties. We continue to dig out of several inches of snow.

Some areas in western and central Massachusetts came up short on snowfall thanks to some dry air aloft that ate away at snow growth. Plus we had columns and needle-shaped snowflakes which don’t fluff up well. As opposed to dendrites which give us the beautiful photos we see and the dry fluffy dendrites can give us the bigger “fluff factor” for snow totals. We did pick up a swath of 6-10” of snow across northern New England and in ski areas to isolated spots into New York State just north of Albany with around a foot.

Monday turns out to be extra bright with high albedo... when tons of sunlight reflects off the fresh snowpack. Highs stay in the 20s to low 30s with full sun.

Tuesday is dry with clouds increasing and another storm system passing to our south.

Snow Wednesday in southern New England

Tuesday night into Wednesday an area of low pressure swings in light snow across far southern parts of New England.

Another storm Thursday brings wintry mix

Thursday another storm is already heading in, bringing a wintry mix to rain for southern New England, and several inches of snow possible in the mountains.

Third storm next weekend in Mass., NH?

A third upcoming storm is possible Saturday into Sunday. Stay tuned on the track and timing of all these systems.

When will the snow stop? Track this week's storms with live radar