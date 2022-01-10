Local

Winter Magic: Ice Castles to Open in New Hampshire

This year's fairy tale experience includes the Ice Castles as well as the Mystic Forest and Winter Fairy Village

By Thea DiGiammerino

AJ Mellor | Ice Castles

Looking for a magical winter adventure?

Ice Castles will open in North Woodstock, New Hampshire on January 14. This wintry palace will include tunnels, foundations, slides, frozen thrones and towers of ice carved by local ice artisans and embedded with color-changing lights.

The experience also includes a walk through the Mystic Forest, complete with a tubing hill, the Winter Fairy Village and an ice sculpture garden, made by hand-placing icicles.

This is one of five Ice Castles locations in the country - the others are in Utah, Minnesota, Wisconsin and New York

Weekday tickets are $20 per adult and $15 per child. Weekend tickets are $27 per adult and $22 per child. They will be available for purchase on the website starting Tuesday at 6 p.m.

