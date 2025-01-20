What to Know An overnight snowstorm dropped up to 6 inches of snow on parts of New England.

The snow is mostly done as of Monday morning, but extreme cold is now moving in.

Roads are a bit slippery, but no major issues have been reported.

A winter storm blasted the Boston area overnight, dropping up to 5 inches of snow on some local communities.

And though the storm is moving out this morning, the cold is on its way in.

