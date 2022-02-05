Winter Storm Blows Out to Sea, But Some Areas Without Power

The winter storm that caused hundreds of thousands of power outages and contributed to hundreds of traffic accidents from Texas to Maine has moved out to sea. But more than 90,000 electric customers in the Memphis, Tennessee, area remain without electricity after ice topped hundreds of trees on to power lines. Some people could be in the dark for a full week. The National Weather Service forecasted temperatures to be in the low 30s in Memphis on Saturday. Nationwide, the storm is being blamed for at least five deaths, including two in Massachusetts and one each in Oklahoma, Alabama and Tennessee.

