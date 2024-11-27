Winter storm warnings issued for New England on Thanksgiving Day

Here comes the season’s biggest snowstorm, so far this winter!

Parts of Vermont, New Hampshire, New York, and Maine are under winter storm warnings all day Thanksgiving. Heavy, wet and dense snow is expected and may add up to a foot in some mountain towns.

The timing of the snow could come at a very rough time, depending on your holiday travel plans.

While most people have arrived at their destination by now, if you must travel on Thanksgiving, then you’ll want to check the road and weather conditions before you leave.

The wintry weather could start as early as 1 a.m. on Thanksgiving and will last until around 1 a.m. on Black Friday.

The 24-hour event will feature a mix of rain and snow, with the heaviest snow accumulations at or above 1,000 feet elevation.

The heaviest snow will fall right where we need it - the mountains. Area ski resorts will be rejoicing as more and more try to open for the season.

The winners, from this storm, appear to be Sugarloaf and Sunday River ski resorts in Maine. Between six and 12 inches of snow could fall.

Bretton Woods, New Hampshire could fare well, too, with a projected six to 10 inches. Killington, Vermont is slated to get four to nine inches, depending on air temperatures.

If you want to get to the powder, Friday could be a good day to do it. It will be a busy travel day, but the weather will be much easier for travel.

This storm system will depart the northeast by Friday and as the sun returns, it should look beautiful outside.

Enjoy the snow and don’t forget to send us pictures and videos!