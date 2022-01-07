Winter's First Major Snowfall Keeps Plow Drivers Busy

The first measurable snowstorm of the season prompted residents across Massachusetts to bust out the shovels, while cities and towns deployed their armies of plows to remove all the snow.

Walpole was one of the towns to hit the "jackpot," with 13.5 inches of snowfall.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

While it may be a nuisance to some, Stephen Devaney had a blast plowing snow.

"Plowing as opposed to shoveling is the lazy man's joy," said Devaney, who began plowing at 4 a.m.

The Irishman has lived in New England for more than 30 years and loves every inch of snow the region gets.

"Call it a love effect," he said.

He just didn't expect so much snow to fall.

"I was like 'Geez, they called this frickin' wrong,'" he said.

Snow Dogs: Pups Prance in First Major Snowfall of the Year

In nearby Franklin, the storm dumped nearly a foot of snow.

"This one took us for a little surprise," said Franklin Assistant Highway and Ground Superintendent Anthony Brunetta.

After struggling for months to find plow drivers, the Franklin Department of Public Works signed three more guys to the job right before the storm.

"With the COVID and everything going around, it's unexpected who we're going to have every storm," said Brunetta.

What usually takes three to four hours to plow, Franklin DPW found more a more efficient way to get it done in two and a half hours.

"We had those down to bare asphalt before the snow even stopped, so that was a big feat for us, especially having over 200 miles of road in Franklin," Brunetta said.

Plow drivers remain in high demand in Franklin and many other towns.