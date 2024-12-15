Maine man killed, 2 others hurt in Winthrop crash

One person is dead and two others are injured after a crash Sunday evening in Winthrop, Maine.

Winthrop police tell NBC10 Boston affiliate News Center Maine that two vehicles were involved in a collision on Route 202 around 4:30 p.m.

A preliminary investigation shows 28-year-old Justin Mason was heading west on Route 202, as another vehicle, driven by Mariah St. Laurent, was traveling east.

Police tell News Center Maine that St. Laurent was slowing to make a left turn onto Royal Street when the crash occurred.

Mason, of Monmouth, was pronounced dead at the scene, News Center Maine reports. His passenger was taken to Central Maine Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police said.

St. Laurent, 41, of Leeds, was taken to Maine General in Augusta with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

There was no word from police on what caused the crash. The Winthrop Police Department is investigating with assistance from Monmouth police and Maine State Police.

The Kennebec-Somerset District Attorney's Office has also been notified, police told News Center Maine.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact Winthrop police at 207-377-7226.