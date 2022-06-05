Winthrop Neighborhood Evacuated as Police Respond to Person in Crisis

A neighborhood in Winthrop, Massachusetts, was evacuated on Sunday night as police said they are working with a person inside an area home who is experiencing a mental health crisis.

Winthrop police said they were called to Overlook Drive shortly after 5:30 p.m. for a "mental health matter." They said they are working with an individual experiencing a mental health crisis, with assistance from state police, in an effort to bring about "a peaceful and safe resolution."

They said residents in the immediate area have been evacuated as a precaution and the scene remains active. Revere Street is closed from Crest Avenue to Shirley Street until further notice, and residents are urged to avoid the area.

State police said they had no comment on the situation.

No further information was immediately available.