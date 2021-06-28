Winthrop Shooting Rampage Being Investigated as Hate Crime: The Latest Details

The shooting that killed two Black people Saturday in Winthrop, Massachusetts, is now being investigated as a hate crime.

Investigators found the 28-year-old gunman had made "some troubling white supremacist rhetoric" that targeted Black and Jewish people before he killed two people, including a retired state trooper. The gunman, identified by Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins Sunday as Nathan Allen, was quickly killed by police officers.

The victims were identified Sunday as David Green, a 58-year-old retired Massachusetts State Police officer, and Ramona Cooper, a 60-year-old Air Force veteran.

The rampage erupted in quiet Winthrop, a small city across Boston Harbor from Boston Logan International Airport, before 3 p.m.

Police arrived on the scene of what they thought was a traffic accident -- the man crashed a stolen plumbing truck into a building, injuring two other people in the process, before he opened fire on the two victims.

Rollins said the gunman was driving the stolen truck at twice the speed limit before he crashed it, and she speculated that the man may have been trying to reach Jewish temples in the area.

"He had anti-Semitic rhetoric written in his own hand," she said.

But after the crash, he appeared to target Black people. Cooper, the Air Force veteran, was shot three times in the back, while Green, the retired state trooper, was "executed," shot four times in the head three in his torso, according to Rollins.

The gunman "walked by several other people that were not Black and they are alive. They were not harmed," Rollins said.

Rollins had no knowledge of the gunman before the attack. He had a license to carry firearms, which means he'd passed a background check, she said.

In fact, the man had a Ph.D. and no criminal history, Rollins said in a statement Sunday evening.

"To all external sources he likely appeared unassuming. And then, yesterday afternoon he stole a box truck, crashed it into another vehicle and a property, walked away from the wreckage interacting with multiple individuals and choosing only to shoot and kill the two Black people he encountered," she wrote, noting that racism-driven violence is on the rise in the U.S.

"This individual wrote about the superiority of the white race. About whites being ‘apex predators.’ He drew swastikas," Rollins wrote.

Witnesses described a chaotic scene, including the building flattened by the truck and the gunman without shoes before firing a series of shots.

Watch Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins' news conference identifying the victims and gunman in the deadly Winthrop, Massachusetts, shooting, which she said may have been motivated by the white supremacy.

More people could have died if the incident had taken on a week day. That building at the corner of Shirley and Cross streets is an office, and a man who rents the space said Sunday that he, his partner and their families are often inside.

Two other people were hospitalized but are expected to survived -- they were in a crashed vehicle that was part of the incident, according to Winthrop police. A police officer was taken to a hospital to be evaluated but wasn't seriously hurt, according to police.

The shooting and the gunman's motivation remain under investigation, Rollins said at the news conference. She pointed out that "this individual will not hurt anyone else," but added, "these families deserve answers."