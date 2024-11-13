Wintry chill arrives, temps in the teens and 20s overnight

A wintry chill has arrived on this Wednesday. For the first time in a long time, our temperatures remain below normal for lows and highs.

Boston, for reference, averages a high of 52 and a low of 39 for this date. Highs on Wednesday only top off in the 40s after morning lows dropped to the low 30s. In fact, Boston Logan International Airport recorded a morning low of 32, the first one of the season and the first time since March 23.

As we continue to see cool temperatures and sunshine, our dry weather combined with gusty winds (especially at the coast), means we have another Red Flag Warning through this evening.

Overnight, our lows drop even more than last night, into the teens and 20s under a clear sky and calmer wind inland. Cape Cod and the coast will remain breezy, with northeast gusts around 30 mph.

With the continued wind over the ocean, our wave heights have increased to 5-10 feet offshore. This, combined with high astronomical tides Thursday and Friday, will lead to pockets of minor coastal flooding and splashover in the usual spots. This is due to the full “Beaver” supermoon on Friday.

High temperatures stay in the 40s for Thursday, with a slight rebound to the 50s on Friday and Saturday. Sunday we reach the low 60s before cooling a tad.

As for rain, we have lowered our chances a bit. A low pressure system from the east is tracking further away from the northeast Friday and Saturday. So this means some showers in Maine, clouds for Boston, and nothing to help the drought.

On Monday, another quick shower chance races through, with more dry weather midweek.