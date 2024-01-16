Wintry mix affecting Tuesday morning commute; some schools close

Road conditions across Massachusetts were icy, slick — and where the pavement was treated with salt and sand — slushy and wet Tuesday morning.

Many of the backroads and residential areas were either not treated or partially treated.

Traffic is expected to be slower than normal because drivers are trying to prevent their cars from skidding. Some of the highway exit ramps are still untreated — that's especially dangerous because when you're driving at high speeds coming off the highway your car can skid, causing you to swerve and potentially get into an accident.

The salt trucks are making the rounds but haven't treated all streets yet. Drivers are advised to take it slow, especially when approaching a stop or a school.

As for school closings, classes were canceled in Worcester — and here's part of the reason why: the hills.

Worcester is known for them and when it snows like this, even though it's only coating the roads, it's super slick and sticking well.

With so many students who walk to school, and so many school buses that have to navigate these hills, it can be dangerous.

With it expected to snow all day, this would affect both morning buses and afternoon buses. To that end, the district said its decision was "due to the forecast and timing for accumulating snow."

Head Start, as well as before and after school activities, are canceled. The senior center is also closed.

Worcester declared a parking ban for the main arteries and emergency routes that went into effect at midnight.

NBC10 Boston meteorologist Pete Bouchard reports that as we close in on noontime, above-freezing air will move in along the coast (and aloft), switching most to rain from Boston south. On the North Shore, and throughout Metrowest, cold will remain intrenched, so we're expecting icing to be the issue.