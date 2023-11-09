Wintry weather causes crashes in northern New England

Wintry weather made a mess of the roads in parts of New England during Thursday's morning commute, officials said.

New Hampshire State Police said troopers responded to 78 weather-related calls between 5 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., including crashes, cars sliding off the roads and other forms of driver assistance. No one was seriously hurt.

In Vermont there were lane closures on part of I-89 in Georgia after multiple cars slid off the road.

Drivers are reminded to use caution in wintry conditions.

Some areas saw a few inches of snow Thursday morning. For some, it was the first snowfall of the season.