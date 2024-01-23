With 1st votes cast overnight, NH voters hit the polls Tuesday

Primary day has arrived in New Hampshire, and voters are set to hit the polls Tuesday morning, with the first votes already cast overnight.

The polls open at Londonderry High School at 6 a.m., but New Hampshire doesn't have set times for polling locations. They just have to be open by 11 a.m., so many locations are opening later.

Both the Republicans and Democrats have primaries on Tuesday. And while the Republican race has certainly been the focus in the Granite State, it's the Democratic side that could delay some of the results.

With incumbent President Joe Biden not on the ballot, and an aggressive write in campaign, Secretary of State David Scanlan said it could take longer to get results in from some precincts.

"That won't be any issue at all in the towns that still hand count their ballots, but in a machine count town, the ballot readers are going to have to sort the ballots, or the ballots who have write ins on them, separate them into stacks for different candidates of those write in votes and simply count them up," said Scanlan.

Scanlan said precincts can submit the Republican and Democratic results separately, so that may happen as well.

With former President Donald Trump coming off a record-breaking primary victory in Iowa, it's now made this race in New Hampshire even more important, as it will paint a clear picture of who the GOP wants to represent them.

The latest Suffolk University/NBC10 Boston/Boston Globe tracking poll surveyed about 500 likely Republican voters. Trump extended his lead over Nikki Haley -- at 60%, which is an increase from Monday.

Haley polled at 38%, unchanged from Monday.

Ahead of the big day. Trump and Haley gathered large crowds in New Hampshire, making one last pitch to voters.

"Let me get this straight? Donald Trump won 56,000 votes out of 3 million in Iowa. He got one and a half percent of the vote in Iowa," said Haley.

"She is very easy to beat, and you see that with the polls, it just came out tonight we are beating Biden by so much, probably get indicted 3-4 more times by tomorrow," said Trump.

Now, the odds are stacked against Haley. In addition to the polls, former candidates Doug Burgum, Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy and Tim Scott all showed support and urged their supporters to vote for Trump.

Haley did secure an endorsement from Gov. Chris Sununu, something she hopes propels her to a strong showing.