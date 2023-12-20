With deadline approaching, inside a Nero's Law training session with Mass. EMTs

A training deadline is quickly approaching for EMTs in Massachusetts to be prepped on caring for police dogs — and it's all hands on deck to get all of them up to speed.

Nero's Law allows emergency crews to treat and transport police dogs if they are hurt in the line of duty, and also requires them to complete three hours of education on the basics of animal care.

Those trainings are ongoing ahead of the February deadline, which had previously been pushed back a year.

One of these trainings was held for members of the Westwood Fire Department on Tuesday, with first responders learning everything from CPR to treating wounds.

In the year and a half since Nero's Law was signed, medics across Massachusetts have been training to provide medical assistance to police K-9s.

"The importance of this law is to get some basic CPR, some basic oxygen support to them and be able to transport them in the rigs, so that they have the ability to keep them stable until they get to where they need to go," veterinarian Dr. Sandy Higgins said, who was helping to instruct Tuesday's course.

The Massachusetts Veterinary Medical Association has coordinated the training of over 3,000 EMTs this year. The group is planning more regional training sessions over the next six weeks.

"It is of course still quite an undertaking to get 20,000 EMS trained, and we have 351 cities and towns that are all effected," MVMA executive director Jamie Falzone said. "So it really is this team effort. So lucky that so many members stepped up to help do this. I have 150 plus people who are on my roster for go to for trainings."

Following the passing of Nero's Law, more attention is being paid to the care provided to wounded police dogs.

Nero's Law is named for the K9 who was shot alongside Yarmouth police Sergeant Sean Gannon in 2018. Gannon was killed.

Nero survived. At the time, he wasn't able to be taken by ambulance for medical services.

"If we are going to be offering emergency services when our officers are injured in the line of duty, then it only makes sense that the extensions of their K9s would be part of the response as well," Dedham Animal Control Officer Deni Goldman said, who has been involved in the effort to get EMTs trained.

The MVMA said that lawmakers on Beacon Hill are considering another bill that would allow EMTs to be trained on more advanced care for police dogs, like handling IVs and intubation. That training would be voluntary if passed.