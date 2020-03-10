Local
Worcester

With Health Threat on the Horizon, Worcester Schools Organizes a Plan B

Homework packets would be using in lieu of classroom time

By Staff Reports

Amidst the smattering of school closings across the country, Worcester Public Schools is looking to get ahead of the possible threat of the novel coronavirus.

School officials announced that if classes were to be cancelled, students would be given homework packets and assignments to be completed, in an effort to stay on schedule.

There have not been any school closings yet. The plan is strictly cautionary.

Local

coronavirus in new england 59 mins ago

Arlington Schools Are Back Open Tuesday After Deep Clean

coronavirus in new england 1 hour ago

Citing Coronavirus Concerns, MIT to Move Large Classes Online

The school district faces a challenge because of limited access many of the district's 25,000 students have to email.

This article tagged under:

Worcester
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us