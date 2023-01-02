With Little Time Left in Office, Gov. Baker Happy to Look Back on Accomplishments

Just days before leaving office, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker looks relaxed and at peace with his decision to leave public life -- and happy to look back over the progress he was able to make during eight years in office.

What does Baker think his administration did really well?

“State and local government relationships," Baker responded instantly. "I think the relationship between state and local government has never been better."

"And that has translated into a ton of legislation and program adjustments that have made it easier for all cities and towns in Massachusetts to thrive,” he added.

Baker, who spent the better part of his second term managing the COVID pandemic, cites the expansion of broadband in western Mass., improvements to the public education system and fiscal management of the state as some of his top accomplishments.

Alison King brings you the latest edition of her holiday tradition, with Gov. Charlie Baker, Massachusetts' U.S. senators and many more joining together to sing a Christmas carol.

He has been criticized for not doing enough to improve the state of the MBTA, but he pushes back on those who say the system is worse than ever.

“I would argue the commuter rail is in better shape than it was when we took office. The bus system’s in way better shape than when we took office. And we have put more money than any administration ever into investing and modernizing the system," he countered. "And we did get the green line extension done, and the south coast trail will be done next year.”

More of Baker's conversation with NBC10 political reporter Alison King will be posted Tuesday, including his thoughts on his new job heading up the NCAA, as well as an interview with Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito.