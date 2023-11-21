With Thanksgiving just days away, Boston-area COVID wastewater date spikes

Thanksgiving is just two days away, and Boston-area wastewater data indicates that the coronavirus is on the rise.
The Boston Herald reports that the virus levels are climbing in the north and south of Boston — the weekly average for both are up 65% from last week.
With the holiday season here, the Department of Public Health is urging residents to get their flu shots and updated COVID-19 vaccine. Last week, a major study revealed that getting both the COVID and flu shots together produces a stronger antibody response.
The Biden administration on Monday said it was offering another round of free at-home COVID tests to U.S. households. Americans can use COVIDtests.gov to request four free tests.
