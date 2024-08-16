Woburn

Woburn crash leaves driver dead, 2 passengers hurt

Police are investigating a deadly crash in Woburn, Massachusetts

One person is dead and two others are injured after a crash Friday in Woburn, Massachusetts.

The crash happened near the intersection of Commerce Way and Atlantic Avenue.

Police say a pickup truck crashed into a car before jumping the curb and hitting two transformers.

The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at Lahey Hospital.

One passenger in the pickup truck was also brought to Lahey Hospital and another was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital. Neither person's condition was immediately known.

The driver was the only person in the other car and was not hurt, police said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

