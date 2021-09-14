Woman, 2 Children From Maine Killed in Virginia Crash

A Maine woman and her two young children were killed in a car crash last week on a highway in Fairfax County, Virginia, state police confirmed.
Lacquora Smith, 28, of Alfred, and her two daughters, a 4-year-old and a 6-year-old, died at the scene of the crash, which occurred just after 3 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9. A 7-year-old girl and a 2-year-old survived the crash and were taken to Fairfax Inova Hospital for their injuries. They are expected to recover.
One of the surviving children is Smith’s and the other a relative, News Center Maine reported. The names of the four children have not been released.
Smith was driving a 2012 Honda Crosstour east on Interstate 66 when it lost control, struck a 2015 Toyota Rav and then continued off the right side of the interstate. When the Honda struck the guardrail, it then re-entered the eastbound lanes of I-66 and struck the Toyota a second time.
The Honda continued off the left side of the interstate and struck the guardrail, after which it spun back into the eastbound lanes of I-66. An eastbound tractor-trailer swerved to the right to avoid the spinning Honda, but the two cars collided.
The adult male driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured in the crash. The adult male driver of the Toyota SUV was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation by Virginia State Police. No further information was immediately available.