Local

Massachusetts

Woman, 36, Killed in Rollover Crash on Mass. Pike in Chicopee

A juvenile male was seriously injured in the crash, state police said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A 36-year-old woman lost control of her vehicle Friday afternoon, causing it to rollover on the Massachusetts Turnpike, killing her and seriously injuring her minor passenger, police said.

State troopers responded to the single-vehicle crash on Interstate 90 eastbound at the 50.2 mile marker in Chicopee and found a Palmer woman with serious injuries.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Good Samaritans and emergency personnel on scene attempted life-saving efforts, but she died from her injuries. Police have not released her name.

Local

Massachusetts 2 hours ago

Hundreds Expected to Attend Attleboro's Juneteenth Event at Capron Park

Massachusetts 3 hours ago

Officials Warn of Rip Current Danger After Teens' Rescue in Salisbury

The woman's juvenile passenger was also seriously injured in the crash, and he was taken to Baystate Hospital. There was no immediate update on his condition.

Police do not know why the woman lost control of her Subaru Forester as she was traveling eastbound on the Pike.

Although the SUV rolled over and crossed the median into the westbound lanes of I-90, no vehicles traveling westbound were involved in the crash, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsMassachusetts State PoliceMassachusetts TurnpikeChicopeeI-90
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us