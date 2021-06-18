Woman, 36, Killed in Rollover Crash on Mass. Pike in Chicopee

A 36-year-old woman lost control of her vehicle Friday afternoon, causing it to rollover on the Massachusetts Turnpike, killing her and seriously injuring her minor passenger, police said.

State troopers responded to the single-vehicle crash on Interstate 90 eastbound at the 50.2 mile marker in Chicopee and found a Palmer woman with serious injuries.

Good Samaritans and emergency personnel on scene attempted life-saving efforts, but she died from her injuries. Police have not released her name.

The woman's juvenile passenger was also seriously injured in the crash, and he was taken to Baystate Hospital. There was no immediate update on his condition.

Police do not know why the woman lost control of her Subaru Forester as she was traveling eastbound on the Pike.

Although the SUV rolled over and crossed the median into the westbound lanes of I-90, no vehicles traveling westbound were involved in the crash, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.