Woman Accused as Accessory in Deadly South Shore Plaza Shooting

Authorities are still searching for the person who fatally shot 26-year-old Dijoun C. Beasley at South Shore Plaza in Braintree, Massachusetts

Authorities investigating a deadly shooting at a Massachusetts mall have arrested a woman accused of being an accessory after the fact.

Dijoun C. Beasley, a 26-year-old man from Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, was shot Saturday by an unknown male suspect inside South Shore Plaza in Braintree. The Norfolk County District Attorney's Office said Monday that Beasley had died from his injuries.

Thursday afternoon, 27-year-old Samantha Schwartz of Attleboro had been arrested on a charge of being an accessory after the fact of murder, the district attorney's office said.

"The shooter remains at-large tonight, and this investigation remains ongoing and very active," Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey said in a statement.

A man was critically injured Saturday afternoon in a shooting at a shopping mall in Braintree, Massachusetts, and the suspect is still on the loose, according to officials.

Morrisey added that more details about the allegations "may be disclosed to the court during her arraignment" Friday morning in Quincy District Court.

State and local police responded to a call of shots fired with a person down at South Shore Plaza around 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Responders found Beasley wounded on the ground. Investigators haven't said how many times he was shot.

The shooter fled the area and remains on the loose, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Braintree police at (781) 794-8620 or Massachusetts State Police at (781) 830-4990.

