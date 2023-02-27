Woman Accused of Grabbing Child From Mother Onboard Vermont Bus

A 26-year-old woman has been accused of grabbing a small child onboard a bus in Vermont, according to police in the state's largest city,

The attempted kidnapping happened last week on a Green Mountain Transit bus, the Burlington Police Department said in a news release.

The woman, identified in the release as Moyium Willomon of Shelburne, allegedly grabbed a child from their mother and carried the child to another seat and then sat down. The child's mother followed Willomon, yelling for her child back and asking for someone to call the police, authorities added.

The mother was able to free the child, with the help of other people on the bus, police said.

Willomon was taken to a hospital, and will face a kidnapping charge following the incident, police said.