Woman Accused of Killing BPD Boyfriend: What We Know

Karen Read is out of jail on $50,000 bail after appearing in court Wednesday on several charges, including vehicular homicide and manslaughter in the death of her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O'Keefe.

Her attorney is fighting those charges, saying that Read, 41, of Mansfield, dropped O'Keefe off at the home he was found outside of Saturday morning during the blizzard.

Read’s lawyer says she tried to call O'Keefe a number of times wondering where he was and had no idea anything had happened to him.

NBC10 Boston legal analyst Michael Coyne, who has no relation to this case, says Read’s attorney is objecting to the seriousness of the charges.

"There were other charges and are they're based on recklessness and negligence that would carry a less severe penalty, and I think that’s the point here, is that do we really have evidence at this point in time of such serious crimes being committed? I think ultimately all of that will be sorted out when that information is presented by the grand jury," Coyne said.

Here's what we know about the incident thus far:

Read and O'Keefe had been out drinking in Canton on Friday night

Read and O'Keefe had been at C.F. McCarthy's in Canton with several friends, according to prosecutors. They then went to the Waterfall Bar & Grille across the street, around 11 p.m. Read told prosecutors that she then dropped O'Keefe off at a party on Fairview Road, but she returned home due to stomach issues.

Read later returned to the home with two friends several hours later after she was unable to get O'Keefe to respond to her calls and texts, prosecutors said.

O'Keefe was found dead outside the home on Fairview Road around 5 a.m.

After the blizzard had begun on Saturday, O'Keefe's body was discovered in the snow, where it had appeared to have been for some time, according to prosecutors. He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton, where he was pronounced dead.

According to prosecutors, Read told a Canton firefighter at the scene, "I hit him, I hit him, I hit him, I hit him."

Read's vehicle, which was later found at her parent's home, has since been seized.

O'Keefe knew the people who lived inside the house where he was found, prosecutors said. Property records show the home on Fairview Road is owned by someone who has the exact same name and middle initial as a veteran Boston police sergeant, though the Boston Police Department would not confirm that

Read has pleaded not guilty

Read pleaded not guilty at her arraignment Wednesday morning in Stoughton District Court and posted $50,000 bail before noon. She has been ordered not to drive unless licensed to do so by the Registry of Motor Vehicles.

Read is due in court for a probable cause hearing on March 1.

David Yannetti, Read's lawyer, argued Wednesday that his client has no criminal record, she was born in Massachusetts, went to school here, works here and her family lives here. She also has significant medical issues and her doctors are in the state.

"There is no reason for her to run," he said. "She's done the opposite."

Read has worked at Fidelity Investments since 2007 as an equity analyst and is an adjunct professor at Bentley University.

O'Keefe, a 16-year department veteran, was guardian of his niece and nephew

The family of Officer O’Keefe says he was raising his niece and nephew since their parents passed and was a dedicated police officer.

"When John’s sister passed away, and then her husband did as well a short time later, John welcomed the opportunity to raise his beloved niece and nephew and build a home and a life around their needs," read a statement from his family. "People talk about someone who would give you the shirt off their back but that was truly who John was, and it is heartbreaking for us to suddenly be talking about him in the past tense."