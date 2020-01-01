Local
New Hampshire

Woman Accused of Stabbing Man in NH Apartment

By Lara Salahi

Manchester NH Police Department

A woman is facing charges after allegedly stabbing a man during an altercation in a New Hampshire apartment.

Police in Manchester, NH, responded to a report of a stabbing at an apartment on West Street around 4a.m. on Wednesday. Responding officers found the apartment in disarray and a woman, identified as 20-year-old Brittany Kremers, smelling like alcohol.

Officers took Kremers into custody after a man said she got angry and stabbed him in the leg with a box cutter. She is facing charges of assault and illegal possession of alcohol.

The man was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.

