Woman arrested after crash that sent car into Stoughton building, injuring other driver

A woman is accused of ramming her vehicle into another one in Stoughton, Massachusetts, pushing it into a building and leaving the other driver seriously hurt.

Stoughton police responded around 3:45 p.m. Monday to the 200 block of Canton Street. They arrested 44-year-old Erin McElroy of West Bridgewater.

Investigators say McElroy rear-ended the other vehicle into the building. She allegedly got out and repeatedly hit the vehicle with a metal pipe.

The driver of the second vehicle was brought to Boston Medical Center with serious injuries, according to police. McElroy was taken to be evaluated at Good Samaritan Medical Center.

Charges against McElroy include malicious damage to property, negligent operation and disturbing the peace. Police noted more charges may be forthcoming.

McElroy is due to be arraigned Tuesday in Stoughton District Court. It was not immediately clear if she had an attorney.