Woman arrested after fatal shooting in Burlington, Vermont

A 22-year-old has been arrested after a fatal shooting in Burlington, Vermont early Saturday morning.

Aaliyah Johnson, of South Burlington, was arrested after a man was found shot outside a bar just after midnight on Church Street, according to WPTZ.

Investigators say a community service officer nearby heard gunshots and called police.

Authorities say that they found 30-year-old Teville Williams, of Stowe, suffering gunshot wounds after being hampered by a large crowd of people and administered CPR.

Teville was then taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center and pronounced dead.

Police say Teville had allegedly assaulted Johnson following an argument at Red Square. Johnson then confronted Teville and allegedly shot him multiple times.