Woman arrested at scene of Charlestown death due in court on other warrants

Someone was found dead inside a houseboat in Charlestown — and while no one has been charged with the death, a person was detained at the scene and is due in court Tuesday for different charges.

Twenty-four-year-old Nora Nelson was arrested following the discovery of the body, and she is set to appear before a judge Tuesday.

According to court documents, her appearance is tied to warrants related to incidents dating back to 2023. In those cases, Nelson was charged with assault and battery on a person over 60.

An autopsy is underway on the person who was found dead in the houseboat.

Boston police said that their officers initially responded to a boat on Shipway Place by Pier 8 at the Charlestown Marina at around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

The person found dead on scene has not yet been identified, pending an autopsy to determine a cause and manner of death.

The death remains under investigation.

Nelson briefly appeared in a courtroom in Boston on Monday morning, but wasn't arraigned — she was being held ahead of a new hearing.

Nelson was previously arrested in October 2023 on suspicion of assault and battery on a family or household member and assault and battery on a police officer, according to court records.

Officers were called to a Back Bay apartment building, where a man said Nelson, his ex, had been refusing to leave the home for weeks, then kicked and tried to bite the officers as they investigated what was happening, according to a criminal complaint filed in court.

In May, Nelson's bail was forfeited after she didn't appear in court for a hearing, according to court records.

People who live in Charlestown's tight-knit houseboat community year-round said they were a bit shaken up as police questioned them on the docks.

“They were shining lights on his houseboat, but other than that there wasn’t much else they could give us. There were about 15 cops, and they brought in the crime scene investigation truck about 12:30 and there’s been a police presence here all night,” said Chad Johansen, who lives on a boat at the Charlestown Marina.

Johansen described the man who owns the boat, whom he'd last seen last week, as a "nice, quiet gentleman" who had dogs and was friendly.

Tom Nichols, who lives nearby said, “It’s very quiet, people know everybody, it’s great. So I’m really surprised to hear that there was something going on down there.”