Woman arrested following fatal shooting in Manchester, NH

By Matt Fortin

A woman has been charged in a fatal shooting that happened late Tuesday night in Manchester, New Hampshire, state authorities announced.

Alicia Castagnino, 24, was arrested early Wednesday for allegedly shooting and killing a person on Silver Street shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from the state Attorney General's office.

The victim has not yet been publicly identified.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident remains ongoing.

Castagnino is expected to appear in court for an arraignment at some point on Wednesday.

