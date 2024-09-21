Maine

Woman arrested for 4-month-old's death in Maine

According to authorities, the incident occurred in Oakland, Maine on August 31, 2023, which led to a yearlong investigation on the infant's death.

By Irvin Rodriguez

Handcuffs
Getty Images

A woman was arrested on Friday morning for the death of an infant in Maine.

Maine State Police say 54-year-old Lisa Barney of Oakland was charged with manslaughter in connection to the death of 4-month-old infant on September 8, 2023.

According to authorities, the incident occurred in Oakland, Maine on August 31, 2023, which led to a yearlong investigation on the infant's death.

Police say an autopsy conducted at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death a homicide.

Barney was transported to Kennebec County Jail and her bail was set at $100,000 cash.

More Maine stories

Maine Sep 18

Teen killed in pickup truck, moped crash in Maine

Maine Sep 17

Mass. man seriously injured in Maine skydiving accident

This article tagged under:

Maine
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us