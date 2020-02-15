Local
MBTA police

Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Security Guard’s Backpack, Credit Card

By Lara Salahi

A woman from Revere, Massachusetts is under arrest after allegedly stealing a backpack from a security officer and attempting to use her credit card.

MBTA Transit Police responded to a report of a stolen backpack at the South Station Bus Terminal. Police say an on-duty security officer realized her backpack was gone and received a call within minutes from her bank that someone had attempted to use her credit card.

Officers reportedly reviewed surveillance footage and saw a woman -- whom they identified as 29-year-old Victoria Cepada -- using the security officer's stolen card at a nearby ATM.

According to police, Cepada is also captured on surveillance video taking the backpack from a secured area within the bus terminal.

Cepada, who was still near the ATM, was arrested on charges of larceny.

