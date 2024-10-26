New Hampshire

Woman arrested in connection to vehicle fire in Hudson

Hudson Fire and Hudson Police responded to a report of a vehicle fire on 277 Lowell Road at around 6:40 a.m.

Hudson Police

A woman was arrested after firefighters doused a vehicle fire in Hudson, New Hampshire on Thursday.

Authorities say the vehicle sustained extensive damage and believed the fire to be suspicious.

Police say they arrested 26-year-old Michaela Bell, of Hudson, and charged her with arson and criminal mischief.

Bell was transported to Hillsborough County House of Corrections in Manchester.

The investigation is ongoing.

