Woman Arrested in Hit-and-Run That Injured Child in Everett, Police Say

A child was injured in a hit-and-run in Everett, Massachusetts, Friday morning, and a woman was arrested, police said.
Simonica Soares, 45, was charged with driving without a license, leaving the scene of an accident and driving while using a cellphone after the incident on Edith Street about 8 a.m., according to Everett police.
Police didn't share what happened in the crash. It wasn't immediately clear how badly they were hurt or how old they are.
This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.